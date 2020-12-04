US imposes visas restrictions on more Chinese citizens

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says the U.S. will impose visa restrictions on Chinese citizens engaged in overseas influence operations. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the restrictions will apply to Chinese Communist Party officials or anyone else taking part in propaganda or influence campaigns linked to the United Front Work Department. The United Front has been involved in efforts to put pressure on people who criticize China for human rights abuses in the Uighur region, Tibet and elsewhere. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people would potentially be covered by the new restrictions. Friday’s move follows a U.S. announcement earlier this week of new time limits on visas for members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families.