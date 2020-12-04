US adds Chinese chipmaker, oil giant to security blacklist

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. government has stepped up a feud with Beijing over security by adding China’s biggest processor chip maker and a state-owned oil giant to a blacklist that limits access to American technology and investment. The restrictions add to steps taken by President Donald Trump against China since losing his re-election bid in November. The Pentagon added four companies including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and China National Offshore Oil Corp. to a list of entities it said are linked to a “military-civil fusion” strategy. The Chinese government accused Washington of abusing national security claims to handicap fledgling Chinese industrial competitors.