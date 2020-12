CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- Trey Berhow suited up for the first time this season as the senior led UNI to a 98-53 win over NAIA program St. Ambrose on Friday night. The Panthers led wire-to-wire in the game.

Berhow scored 12 of his team leading 19 points in the second half, hitting 4-6 shots from beyond the arc. Noah Carter added 17 in the win as the Panthers shot better than 52 percent as a team.

UNI travels to No. 19 Richmond on Wednesday.