TRACKING: Mild temperatures this weekend

Today: Another day of sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s with a north/northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Temperatures will be in the lower 20s with a light northeast wind at 5 mph.

Saturday: It is going to be a fantastic start to the weekend, weatherwise. Temperatures will be in the 40s with a mostly sunny sky once again. The wind will be north, turning west 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night and Sunday: More clouds are expected, and a few of those clouds may produce flurries. No snow accumulation is expected. Temperatures will be in the 20s overnight, and 40s during the day.

Next Week: Quiet weather is expected through at least Thursday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs early in the week will be in the 40s, with 50s possible by Wednesday.

We continue to track a pattern change that will bring cooler temperatures and potentially more active weather with rain and/or snow moving in next weekend. Stay with KWWL for updates.