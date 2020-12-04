TRACKING: Dry stretch continues, temps remain mild

Today: More sunshine and mild temperatures are expected for this beautiful Friday! Clouds will be lacking with plenty of blue in the sky. This will fuel highs back into the low and mid 40s despite a light north wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies remain with a light and variable wind. That is the recipe for lows down to the low and mid 20s with some patchy fog possible.

Saturday: A few clouds will give us partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be a touch cooler with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. We will have a light and variable wind.

Sunday: I think we will see a little more cloud cover for Sunday with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. As a result, highs will be in the 30s to near 40. We will have a light northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday through Thursday: The quiet and mild weather continues with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will push into the mid 40s at least for Tuesday and will be near 50 for Wednesday and Thursday with lows warming as high as the low 30s.

End of the Week: Clouds look to return on Thursday with a chance for rain and possibly some snow by Friday or Saturday. Highs of course will cool into the upper 20s.

Next Storm Potential: A system will arrive late Friday evening and will impact the area through the weekend. Depending on the timing of the system and location of the low, rain and snow will be possible at times. There still isn't a good grip on this storm so keep checking the forecast for updates.