TRACKING: Consistent weather

Tonight: The sky is clear with no wind. Late tonight patchy fog is possible in the river valleys. Temperatures fall into the low 20s by morning.

Saturday: This will be the pick day of the weekend. Sunshine and no wind will help temperatures warm into the low and mid-40s.

Saturday Night: There will be a mix of stars and clouds overhead. The air is calm, and temperatures once again drop into the low 20s.

Sunday: Even through Saturday is the pick day of the weekend it will still be a nice December day. Highs are near 40 with a gentle north wind. A little more cloud cover is expected during the afternoon.

Mon-Wed: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy each day with temperatures gradually warming. Low 40s Monday and by Wednesday temperatures will reach the mid-50s.