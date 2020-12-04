Students are falling behind in reading during the pandemic, here’s what parents can do to help

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- With most students now back learning in the classroom, we are looking at the impact of the pandemic driven disruption on students' learning.

During Governor Reynolds's news conference on Thursday morning, Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said literary screening test scores are down for Kindergarteners through Third Graders from this time last year. The tests are given every year to gauge students' proficiency.

"Most significantly for first grade," Lebo said. "Decreases range from five percentage points for kindergarten to 21% for first grade."

For the state's education leaders, it was not entirely unexpected given the switch the remote learning.

"We have the time, opportunity, and capacity to intervene now to ensure that our students do not fall farther behind," Lebo said.

Jessica Quandahl is a literary consultant with the Grant Wood Area Educational Agency. The agency works with more than 30 Eastern Iowa school districts.

Quandahl said they fully anticipated the larger gap and worked with school districts to plan for it for months.

"We've been working since the spring to make sure we know exactly we know what kind of instructional practices need to be put in place, how to make sure that we close that gap while still meeting grade-level standards," Quandahl said.

Quandahl said a focus for her team has been on catching students up on some of the critical learning lessons kids have missed in virtual learning. She said they use data from assessments to determine what topics kids are missing.

"We know we can't go back and teach last year's content in the current school year," she said. "Our conversations are really about what is the most critical thing that kids are missing and how does that relate to what they need this year?"

For parents with young students at home, there are things you can do to help.

"It is really important to continue to read and enjoy reading together," Quandahl said. "Make that part of your everyday routine."

Recognizing the support pillar role parents can play in their kid's learning is also key.

"The best thing we can do as parents is to continue to remember the importance of that parent and family connection and that partnership," she said.

Just as crucial is knowing when to let teachers and educators do their job.

"We are all working really hard together to make sure that all student's needs are met," Quandahl said. "We are continuing to make sure we are accelerating learning and getting kids where they need to be."

Earlier this week, a study by the non-profit group NWEA found across the country, reading scores for students in grades three through eight are average, but there has been a drop in math.

The study's authors noted it is incomplete because of a lack of test scores from “student groups especially vulnerable to the impacts of the pandemic." Researchers specifically mention black and brown students.

"The added hardships endured by families who lack the resources to support their children's learning at home only offers to widen the education disparities for some of our most vulnerable students," Lebo said. "42% of all Iowa's students are eligible for free or reduced-price lunches, and 6.5% are English language learners."