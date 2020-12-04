Palestinians: West Bank teen wounded by Israeli gunfire dies

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinians say a 13-year-old has died, hours after he was shot by Israeli troops during clashes with a stone-throwing crowed in the West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry says Ali Abu Alia was hit in the stomach and died later in the day at a hospital. The official Palestinian Wafa news agency showed a photograph of the teen being carried away following the incident northeast of the city of Ramallah. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Clashes between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces entering Palestinian areas of the occupied West Bank are common.