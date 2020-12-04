One New Hampton couple remembers their son through the power of Christmas lights

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KWWL) - Spectacles that come to mind during Christmas are Santa, presents, decorations, and light displays.

Although beloved traditions, Lee and Lisa Pool's light display in, Mikkelson Park, means so much more. The Pool's said it's their way to remember their son.

"He was a charmer and he was sweet," Lisa said.

"He was a very loving boy," Lee said.

In May of 2016, the couple lost their son, Kameron, to a tragic car accident. He was only 22 years old. For the first few months, Lisa said they were brutal to cope with, but admitted her biggest challenge was getting through the holidays.

"That first year that we lost him, I couldn't decorate anything."

Known for his loving soul, the couple knew Kameron wouldn't want to see his parents' isolating themselves in their grief. Therefore, after dedicating a park bench to Kameron's memory, they took it a step further and got the community involved.

"As we were decorating the bench, we were looking out over the park and there were no lights, we realized there were no Christmas lights or decorations," Lee said.

"We asked local businesses, other non-profits, memorials, to set up their own spot," Lisa said, "roughly a 20 by 20 area."

Now four years later and over 120 Christmas trees decorated, instead of spending the holidays in darkness, they celebrate Kameron's spirit with lights, shining it bright on the community he loved.

"Especially during this time, it's a little beacon home that we light this park up, and maybe whoever's up there sees us." Lisa Pool

Mikkelson Park's Christmas display is open everyday to folks on foot and by car every evening for free. The last day you can visit is New Years Day.