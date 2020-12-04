New Aldaya Lifescapes confronts COVID

As retirement and senior Community, New Aldaya Lifescapes, weathers the ups and downs of the pandemic, the focus remains on the health and safety of its residents and staff.

It hasn't been easy. New Aldaya https://www.newaldaya.org/ located on University Avenue in Cedar Falls, has some of the same staffing challenges being faced by area hospitals.

NewAldaya serves more than 300 residents, with an even larger staff hand to help those counting on NewAldaya every day.

NewAldaya CEO, Millisa Tierney, talks about some of those challenges for this week's edition of The Steele Report.