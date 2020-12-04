Japan PM pledges $19B to promote ecological businesses

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is pledging $19 billion to promote ecological businesses and innovation to achieve his goal of zero net carbon emissions by 2050. Suga, who took office in mid-September, set climate change as one of his main policy goals along with promoting a digital transformation of Japanese society — issues which were left behind by his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, who resigned because of ill health. His pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 will be a major challenge given Japan’s significant reliance on fossil fuel. Suga says Japan needs to strive to become a global leader in achieving carbon neutrality, and that investment in the environment is a growth opportunity, not a burden.