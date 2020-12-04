Hy-Vee hiring pharmacy technicians to expand COVID-19 testing and prepare for vaccine

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Hy-Vee has announced it is looking to hire 1,000 pharmacy technicians as it expands COVID-19 testing services and prepares for the distribution of the vaccine.

The company is hiring both part-time and full-time licensed pharmacy technicians to provide additional support across all of their pharmacies.

“Right now, there is a critical need for trained pharmacy technicians who can help support our pharmacies and patients as we prepare for the next step in battling this virus. For technicians, this is a great opportunity for them to practice at the top of their license and work for a company that offers amazing benefits, competitive wages, flexible scheduling and job advancement opportunities.” Aaron Wiese,

Hy-Vee executive VP of business innovation and chief health officer

Hy-Vee has been named one of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' national COVID-19 vaccine providers, once it becomes available. The new pharmacy technicians will assist with administering the vaccine, along with continuing to help operate the drive-thru pharmacy testing sites.

The newest testing locations in the KWWL viewing are include:

Bloomfield Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy, 301 W. Jefferson St. Bloomfield, IA

Blairs Ferry Road Hy-Vee Drugstore, 2001 Blairs Ferry Road NE, Cedar Rapids, IA

Johnson Avenue Hy-Vee Drugstore, 4825 Johnson Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA

Oakland Road Hy-Vee, 3235 Oakland Road NE, Cedar Rapids, IA

North Dodge Hy-Vee, 1125 N. Dodge St., Iowa City, IA

Ansborough Avenue Hy-Vee, 2834 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo, IA

You can find a full list of Hy-Vee locations to get a COVID-19 test here.

Interested applicants can visit www.hy-vee.com/careers to view available technician positions in their area.

