House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Democratic-controlled House has approved a bill to decriminalize and tax marijuana at the federal level.

The bill would reverse what supporters called a failed policy of criminalizing pot use and take steps to address racial disparities in enforcement of federal drug laws.

Opponents, mostly Republicans, called the bill a hollow political gesture and mocked Democrats for bringing up the measure at a time when thousands of Americans are dying from the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate, where it is unlikely to move forward.