Greek FM: Turkey’s moves to ease tensions ‘unconvincing’

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Greece’s foreign minister says Turkey’s recent moves to de-escalate a clash with Greece and Cyprus over east Mediterranean energy reserves are “unconvincing” and European Union leaders need to take action that would prompt Ankara to heed international law. Nikos Dendias said on Friday that Turkey opted not to seize an opportunity that European Union leaders offered it in October to ease tensions so that the bloc could start rebuilding its fraught relations with Ankara. Turkey last week ordered a research vessel which had been at the center of heightened tensions back to port after completing what it said was seismic research in east Mediterranean waters. But Dendias said that wasn’t enough.