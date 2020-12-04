Governor Reynolds announces support for housing assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds stated today that almost $9 million in assistance is available to eligible low-income Iowans and those who have lost housing. The money will also go to support homeless shelters.

The funds are made available through a supplemental appropriation to the Emergency Solutions Grant program through the federal CARES Act.

"Throughout the pandemic, our focus has always been on protecting the lives and livelihoods of Iowans. The funds announced today will assist those at risk of eviction while also providing support to homeless shelters supporting Iowa’s homeless population at this critical time. I appreciate the continued collaboration with our federal partners in support of the state’s pandemic response." Governor Kim Reynolds

To be eligible for this program, Iowans must have an income of 50% of the area median income or less and be at imminent risk of eviction. To be eligible for assistance in rapidly regaining housing, Iowans must be currently experiencing homelessness.

Some examples of assistance include rent and utility payments, moving costs, credit repair and security and utility deposits. All financial assistance is paid straight to landlords and service providers.

"Providing housing assistance for Iowans in need remains a top priority. The ability for Iowans to thrive and prosper begins with a safe, stable place to call home and the program announced today will be essential in helping Iowans get back on their feet." Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham

Those in need must apply through the Coordinated Entry help line in their area. It is available along with additional eligibility and program information at iowahousingrecovery.com.

The assistance will remain available until all funds are exhausted or by September 30th, 2022.