Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff Monday for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, Dec. 7, in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Every year, the country honors those who were killed and injured during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

“We must never forget the true cost of freedom,” said Gov. Reynolds. “On December 7, we pause and honor the 2,403 service members and civilians who lost their lives in Pearl Harbor, and reverently give thanks to all those who continue to defend our way of life, at home and abroad. We must never forget that America remains the greatest country on Earth because of those who are willing to lay down their life to defend it.”

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.