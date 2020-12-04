Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central Elkader 50, Kee, Lansing 30
Eldon Cardinal 37, Holy Trinity 33
Wapello 53, Hillcrest Academy 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burlington vs. Keokuk, ppd.
Center Point-Urbana vs. Mount Vernon, ppd.
Davenport, Central vs. Dubuque, Senior, ppd.
Des Moines, East vs. Ankeny Centennial, ppd.
Fairfield vs. Washington, ppd.
Fort Dodge vs. Waukee, ppd.
Greene County vs. Roland-Story, Story City, ppd.
Marion vs. Independence, ppd.
Mason City vs. Urbandale, ppd.
Tri-Center, Neola vs. Underwood, ppd.
Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. Meskwaki Settlement School, ppd.
Winfield-Mount Union vs. Highland, Riverside, ppd.
Woodbury Central, Moville vs. River Valley, Correctionville, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cascade,Western Dubuque 66, Camanche 33
East Buchanan, Winthrop 55, Midland, Wyoming 18
Harlan 71, Shenandoah 40
Hudson 47, Aplington-Parkersburg 39
Mediapolis 44, Pekin 42
Newell-Fonda 76, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 25
Paton-Churdan 59, Glidden-Ralston 48
Sioux Center 56, George-Little Rock 30
Treynor 63, Missouri Valley 11
Western Christian 55, West Sioux 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Benton Community vs. Maquoketa, ppd.
Cedar Rapids, Washington vs. Iowa City West, ppd.
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. Boyden-Hull, ppd. to Jan 2nd.
Clinton vs. Assumption, Davenport, ccd.
Des Moines, East vs. Ankeny Centennial, ppd.
English Valleys, North English vs. Sigourney, ppd.
Greene County vs. Roland-Story, Story City, ppd.
Iowa City High vs. Cedar Rapids, Jefferson, ppd.
Iowa City Liberty High School vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy, ppd.
Keokuk vs. Burlington, ppd.
Linn-Mar, Marion vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, ppd.
Muscatine vs. Davenport, Central, ppd.
North Scott, Eldridge vs. Davenport, West, ppd.
Postville vs. North Fayette Valley, ccd.
South Tama County, Tama vs. Beckman, Dyersville, ccd.
Winfield-Mount Union vs. Highland, Riverside, ppd.
