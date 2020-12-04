Ex-prosecutor’s home riddled with bullets in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former federal prosecutor’s Mississippi home was riddled with bullets during a drive-by shooting last week. WLBT-TV reported that someone fired upon U.S. Attorney Greg Davis’ home on Thanksgiving night in the Woodlea subdivision of Jackson. The upstairs window has been boarded up and officers were posted on the street near the house. No one was in the home at the time and there are no reports of injuries. Police Chief James Davis confirmed that authorities are investigating but he declined to give further details. Davis served the Southern District of Mississippi in the top prosecutor’s role from 2012 to 2017.