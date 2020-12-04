Dubuque police chief says ‘being homeless is not a crime,’ writes emotional message urging compassion

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- As many of us are busy decorating our homes for the holidays and shopping for gifts for our loved ones, Police Chief Mark Dalsing is sharing a message.

On Thursday, Dalsing wrote a long post on the police department's Facebook page.

He said the homeless population is often overlooked during this time of year.

"A lot of people have a vision of homelessness in their heads. Sometimes, that vision is accurate. But other times, it is a person you wouldn’t expect," Dalsing wrote. "It can be the parent next to you in the drop-off line at your kids’ school or the clerk checking you out at the supermarket. You never know."

Last year, there were more than 560 documented homeless people in Dubuque County, which was a 37% increase from the previous year, according to the police chief. He thinks the numbers will only get worse this year with the pandemic.

Dalsing went on to write that his department gets many calls every year about "people who have done nothing but be homeless." He called brain health a serious issue – an issue that is not a crime.

One of the regular complaints we get is on “homeless” people hanging out somewhere and being “intimidating” to people walking to and from work, stores or businesses. When we get there, we find people enjoying a park bench or chair in a plaza, park or other public space. That’s it. Maybe they look a little disheveled or have bags containing their entire life, but they are doing nothing illegal. They are just existing. Police Chief Mark Dalsing

In the last part of his post, Dalsing addressed panhandling.

"I cannot be any more direct than this – panhandling is NOT illegal in Dubuque," he wrote. "If you want to give them something, that is your decision. If you don’t believe they are homeless or don’t believe they are collecting for a cause they claim they are collecting for, then don’t give them anything."

The police chief said aggressive panhandling is illegal, which includes blocking people's movements, following people, or other intimidating behavior that causes apprehension. He said the ordinance does not allow panhandling at bus stops, on public transportation or within 50 feet of an ATM. There are also prohibitions on panhandling in traffic areas that create safety and visibility hazards.

"If they are simply holding a sign asking for help, then it is your decision whether to help or not. Just don’t call the police on someone who isn’t violating the law," he said. "All I’m asking is that you be aware of the issue and have compassion for your fellow human beings."

HOTLINES

Homeless Hotline: If you are experiencing homelessness or housing instability, call the Homeless Hotline at 1-833-587-8322 to speak to a regional coordinator who may be able to help

United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States 211 Resource Hotline: For all basic human needs resources, including housing, call 211 from a landline, 1-800-244-7431 from a cell phone, or text your zip code to 898211, or download the 211 Iowa app

SHELTER

Teresa Shelter: Women or women with children can call 563-690-0086

Dubuque Rescue Mission: Single men can call 563-583-1394

St. Johns Almost Home: Seasonal shelter for single men, call 563-495-1353

Friends of the Family - Victims of Domestic Violence or Sexual Assault: Call 1-800-410-7233

CITY OF DUBUQUE