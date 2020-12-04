Denmark to end oil, gas extraction in North Sea

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has decided to end all oil and gas offshore activities in the North Sea by 2050 and has cancelled its latest licensing round. It says it is “now putting an end to the fossil era.” The Danish Parliament voted late Thursday to end the offshore gas and oil extraction that started in 1972 and has made it the largest producer in the European Union. Non EU-members Norway and Britain are far larger producers. But environmental activists hailed the move as significant as it shows the way forward in how to fight climate change.