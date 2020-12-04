Dec. 4: Record-high 84 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Iowa, most still from November

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 2,901 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 239,693.

The state's website says that of the 239,693 people who have tested positive, 152,331 have recovered. This is 5,179 more recoveries than what the state reported Thursday.

The state is reporting 84 additional deaths within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll to 2,603. This is the second day of reporting record-high death numbers, with 70 yesterday. While this is the highest number of deaths reported in 24 hours, most are from November. According to the state's dashboard, there have been only two deaths reported in December.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (152,331) and the number of deaths (2,603) from the total number of cases (239,693) shows there are currently 84,759 active positive cases in the state.

There were 123 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 1,000, which is down from 1,124. Of those hospitalizations, 209 are in the ICU (down from 224 yesterday) and 128 are on ventilators (down from 131 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 7,588 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,237,170 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (2,901 positive tests divided by 7,588 tests given) is 38.2 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 62 new cases since 10 a.m. Thursday, leaving a total of 11,971 cases in the county (11,221 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 750 Serology positive cases). There have been 246 more recoveries since Thursday, leaving a total of 7,332 recoveries. There were two additional deaths, leaving a total of 139 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 14.1 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County COVID-19 dashboard has not updated since Thursday. These are the numbers from Thursday morning:

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 143 new cases since 10 a.m. Wednesday, leaving a total of 14,733 cases. There have been 24 more recoveries, leaving a total of 6,619 recoveries. There were three additional deaths, leaving a total of 193 deaths. There are 66 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 14.5 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there are 65 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Thursday. This brings the total to 9,881 reported cases. There have been 183 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 6,897 recoveries. There were two additional deaths, leaving the total at 39 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.8 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there are 66 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Thursday. This brings the total to 9,501 reported cases. There were 220 more recoveries reported for a total of 6,715. There were five additional deaths, leaving a total of 99 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 14.5 percent.

