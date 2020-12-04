Council won’t appoint new prosecutor in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A council of Kentucky prosecutors says it does not have the legal authority to appoint another special prosecutor in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor. Taylor’s mother asked the council for the new prosecutor. One member of the council says it had no legal authority to appoint another prosecutor. The council voted unanimously in agreement on Friday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office had acted as special prosecutor in the case after Louisville’s local prosecutor recused himself in May. In September, a grand jury declined to indict any Louisville police officers on charges connected to Taylor’s shooting death.