Celebrity turkeys return to Iowa to live out their presidential pardons

(WHO) —Two Iowa-raised birds were spared by presidential pardon. The birds known as Corn and Cob have been returned to Iowa, living out their days with assurance of not ending up in the oven.

President Trump pardoned 'Corn' in a pre-Thanksgiving ceremony at the White House. 'Cob' was on deck at the event just in case Corn wasn't up to the job. The birds hail from Walcott, Iowa farm of Ron Kardel (Chairman of the National Turkey Federation).

The birds were welcomed on Friday to their new home: a state of the art facility at Iowa State University. The turkeys will be one of the star attractions of a test turkey farm that will be used by the schools' agriculture departments.

"It’s important to us because our students will be here to see these beautiful birds to think about where they come from, how they utilized sustainable agriculture here across the state. And to contemplate the important role that the turkey industry plays here in the state of Iowa." Dan Robeston, Dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Iowa State University

Original story by WHO.