Cedar Rapids police release photos of suspect in 7 armed robberies over two weeks

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police in Cedar Rapids are investigating several armed robberies at restaurants and grocery stores.

They have released photos from Hy-Vee surveillance video. Officers have responded to seven separate robberies between Nov. 17th and 29th.

The suspect has been described by police as a 20 to 30-year-old Black male, approximately 5’8” with a thin build.

Within this timeframe, a subway location was robbed twice, along with three separate Hy-Vee locations, a Perkins and a Little Ceasars.

Investigators are asking anyone that can identify the suspect contact police at (319) 286-5491.