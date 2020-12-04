As the need for blood increases during holidays, Red Cross is holding two blood drives

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- With the holiday season upon us, The American Red Cross is holding two annual blood drives in eastern Iowa.

The blood drives come as the Red Cross is facing a need for blood and convalescent plasma. Typically, there's a traditional slump in blood donations between Thanksgiving and New Year's, according to the agency. But now, the blood supply is also facing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Red Cross is urging blood, platelet and plasma donors to give now to help avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients.

Cedar Rapids Holiday Drive: Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel, 1200 Collins Rd. NE, in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Valley (Falls) Holiday Drive: Wednesday, Dec. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., in Cedar Falls

To encourage donations, the Red Cross is giving donors a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt from Dec. 18 through Jan. 4. Donors will also be treated to special snacks and refreshments and will be entered to win raffle prizes.

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may qualify to be convalescent plasma donors. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that has antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within 7 to 10 days through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

How to donate blood

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.