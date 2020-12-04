American Legion in Manchester searching for stolen grill

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KWWL) -- American Legion Post 45 is searching for their large portable grill, which they said was stolen.

Member Richard Mejia told KWWL it was last seen on Saturday parked behind the post in the downtown area.

"The grill plays a major role in the legion's fundraising efforts with monthly steak fries, with the proceeds helping veterans in the community, funding scholarships and supporting numerous local charities and organizations," Mejia wrote in an email.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from surrounding businesses.

The legion discovered the grill was missing on Thursday morning. The black tow-behind grill sits on a red frame with a storage box on the front and a smokebox on the back.

Legion Commander Larry Tibbott said he's at a loss for words and hopes the grill can be returned in good shape.

If you have any information, you can call Manchester police at (563) 927-3355.