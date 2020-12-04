235 Linn County area residents mistakenly told they were COVID-19 positive after first getting negative results

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Due to a data transfer error, Linn County Public Health sent letters to 235 people telling them they had tested positive for COVID-19 when in fact, they had tested negative.

LCPH has since sent letters of correction to all of the affected individuals, notifying them of the error and to disregard the first letter. That initial letter the 235 residents had received is one that is sent to those with a positive COVID-19 test.

The reporting error, which occurred in November, happened through the testing lab that analyzed the test specimens, Weland Clinical Laboratories, according to Tricia Kitzmann, Community Health Division Manager for Linn County Public Health. She says the error caused LCPH to receive positive test results from the Iowa Department of Public Health when, again, the results were actually negative.

Kitzmann added the error came to their attention when they contacted individuals for follow up as part of COVID-19 case investigation, and the individuals reported receiving a negative test result from their healthcare provider. She says the error occurred in Weland's reporting process to the IDPH, not in the processing of the test specimens.

In a statement sent to KWWL, Dr. Michele Colley, Medical Director at Weland Clinical Laboratories, says in every instance, the correct negative diagnosis was given to the ordering healthcare providers.

"Ordering providers always had the correct results to make patient care decisions," Cooley said in the statement, adding that reporting to IDPH is a separate process from reporting to the patient's provider. The lab used an incorrect code in reporting some of its COVID-19 test results to the IDPH.

"While we report results as positive or negative in our information system, the IDPH system requires that the positive or negative result be converted into a nine digit number," Cooley said. "During this conversion, the code for a positive result was inadvertently entered through the entire data set."

Affected patients were primarily in Linn County with a "small number" in other Eastern Iowa counties, according to the statement.

The full statement from Weland Clinical Laboratories can be found here: