YouTube announces lineup for discussions on racial justice

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mark Cuban, Anthony Anderson and Skylar Diggins-Smith will take part in a series of panel discussions on YouTube that are focused on racial justice. The video-sharing platform announced the lineup on Thursday for “Bear Witness, Take Action 2.” The two-hour special featuring the various panels and musical performances will premiere Saturday at 6 p.m. EST on the YouTube Originals channel. Common and Keke Palmer return as hosts of the second forum, which will include sports figures, entertainers and activists. The first event took place in June. Patti LaBelle, Rapsody and SAINt JHN will perform.