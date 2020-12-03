WINTER TIPS FOR YOUR PUP: How to keep your dog safe during the cold winter months

(KWWL) - With temperatures cooling down, now is the time to prepare for snow, and that preparation should include man's best friend.

Companion Animal Clinic Veterinarian, Dr. Ben Nemmers spoke with "KWWL" about the issues that can arise. Like us, dogs too can face health issues if not properly prepared.

"If dogs are out for extended periods, we will see the same things that we will see on our fingers and toes," Dr. Nemmers said.

Even though there's no snow yet, it's getting darker earlier and making it dangerous to walk your dog in the early evening hours. Therefore, Dr. Nemmers recommends pet owners to buy reflective gear for cars passing by.

DR. NEMMERS ALSO RECOMMENDS:

keeping your dog's outside time shorter to lessen risk of frostbite or hypothermia

buying booties or wipes for their paws

having a coat

buying pet friendly ice melt

Just as we need coats, gloves, and scarves, Dr. Nemmers said it's just as important for your canine.

"Getting booties for a lot of your dogs, getting coats for your dogs so when the snow comes be tomorrow or next week or whenever that is, you know we are ready for it," Dr. Nemmers said.

Although buying booties seem a bit much for your puppers, Dr. Nemmers told "KWWL" it can be very beneficial when snow removal crews start using salt or melt.

"Dogs are very good at cleaning anything that's on them," Dr. Nemmers said, "they will try to lick it clean it and then absorb it through their mouth and go into the G.I. tract and can be irritating for the G.I.."

If you or your dog chooses not to wear booties, Dr. Nemmers highly advises to wipe their paws clean consistently.

He also warns too be aware of antifreeze and where you put it. If your companion ingests it, it can lead to serious issues such as kidney failure.