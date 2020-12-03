What’s next after Hart appeals certified results to the Democratic House?

WATERLOO, Iowa- It could be up to lawmakers in the nation's capital to determine who won the closest U.S. House race since 1984.

Democrat Rita Hart is appealing to the U.S. House of Representatives to challenge Iowa's Second Congressional District's certified election results. Hart lost to Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks by six votes.

Hart's campaign is forgoing any further state legal challenges. A statement from the campaign says the quick timeline for a state elections contest, known as a "contest court," would not allow enough time to review the legally cast ballots that were not considered in the recount process, which the campaign claims include thousands of unexamined undervotes and overvotes. Under Iowa law, the contest court would be expected to decide who won by December 8th.

The Federal Contested Elections Act 1969

Hart plans to file a federal petition with the House Committee on Administration under the 1969 Federal Contested Elections Act 'in the weeks to come.'

"While that recount considered more votes, limitations in Iowa law mean there are more legally cast votes left to be counted," Rita Hart for Iowa Campaign Manager Zach Meunier said Wednesday. "With a margin this small, it is critical that we take this next step to ensure Iowans’ ballots that were legally cast are counted."

Ultimately, the constitution gives the House the power to judge the elections of its members.

Under the 1969 law, the process for contesting an election with the House is complex. The burden of proof in on Hart to show the certified election results are not valid.

According to a 2016 procedural guide for contested elections in the House, Hart would have a chance to state her case for contesting the election, and Miller-Meeks will have a chance to respond. Both sides can use depositions and subpoena witnesses and documents.

"For me, it is a little unclear what the next steps are after the committee gets it," KWWL Political Analyst and Coordinator for the Master of Public Policy Program at the University of Northern Iowa Chris Larimer said. "Are they going to be asked to make decisions on ballots the Iowa Secretary of State and county clerks have already decided on? Are they going to be asked to reverse or call into question those decisions?"

The House Administration Committee could then conduct an investigation of its own, review election records or disputed ballots. The committee, which Democrats have a 6-3 majority on, would then file a report on its findings to the full house and recommend actions for the second congressional district race. A simple majority would vote on it.

Larimer said the move brings politics into a process that is supposed to be removed from it.

"Any decision that comes out of that committee when they are reviewing those ballots, any changes that they want to make to the counting of results is going to be viewed through a political lens," Larimer said. "If they look at ballots that were cast and come up with a different outcome from what the county clerks have already certified and what the State of Iowa have already certified, that opens it up to a very heated political conversation.

A 2010 report by the Congressional Research Service found most contested election cases have been dismissed. Between 1933 and 2009, 107 contested election cases came before the house. In three cases, the candidate who contested the results won.

The most recent case involved then-incumbent Indiana Democratic Representative Frank McCloskey in 1984. Despite losing in the certified election results, McCloskey appealed to the Democratically-controlled House. The house vote to give McCloskey the win after a house committee recounted the votes.

Larimer said it could be a tough calculation House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congressional Democrats.

"If Democrats do decide to take it up and it becomes controversial, is that a conversation that carried over into the 2022 midterm elections?" Larimer said.

The Democrat's majority in the House is razor-thin after Republicans made big gains in the November election.

The idea of attempting to overturn certified results while complaining about President Trump trying to do the same in Swing states could probe problematic.