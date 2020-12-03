Warrants served after recent shooting incidents in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa. (KWWL) - On Dec. 3, the Iowa City Police Department, along with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office served search warrants at three Iowa City homes.

The warrants are in connection to recent shooting incidents.

Due to the high-risk nature of warrants involving weapons, the Iowa City Metro Special Response Team and the Johnson County Special Emergency Response Team served the three warrants at the following addresses:

1316 Dover St.

219 S. Riverside Court.

2021 Taylor Dr.

The warrants were served without incident.