US adds Chinese chipmaker, oil giant to security blacklist

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. government has stepped up a feud with Beijing over security by adding China’s biggest processor chip maker and a state-owned oil giant to a blacklist that limits access to American technology and investment. The restrictions add to steps taken by President Donald Trump against since losing his re-election bid in November. The announcement follows a Nov. 13 order barring Americans from investing in companies deemed to be linked to efforts to modernize the Chinese military. The Pentagon added four companies including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and China National Offshore Oil Corp. to a list of entities it said are linked to a “military-civil fusion” strategy.