University of Iowa student arrested for alleged extortion

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 20-year-old college student at the University of Iowa is facing an extortion charge.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 26 at Catlett Residence Hall, Vy Nhat Dinh allegedly threatened to go to police and report she was sexually assaulted by a victim unless he paid her $1,000.

Dinh was arrested on Nov. 30 and released a short time later.

In the state of Iowa, extortion is a class "D" felony, which can carry a maximum five years in prison and a fine of at least $750.

This is a developing story. Stay with KWWL on-air and online for the latest.