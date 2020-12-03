UK sets ‘ambitious’ emissions target ahead of climate summit

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce a new target that he says would reduce the U.K.‘s greenhouse gas emissions “faster than any major economy.” The target Johnson is announcing Friday aims to cut the U.K.‘s emissions by at least 68% from 1990 levels by 2030 and to set the country on the path to net zero by 2050. The goal is more ambitious than the one the European Union is expected to set next week. The U.K.’s is co-hosting a climate summit with the United Nations and France on Dec. 12. That’s the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement, a global pact aimed at averting catastrophic climate change.