Two individuals apprehended after chase ends at Lindale Mall

Christopher Daniel Taylor (left) and Courtney Marea Smith (right)

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) — Just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Marion Police reported a car chase on Blairs Ferry Road.

The fleeing driver was believed to be Christopher Daniel Taylor (38) wanted for a parole violation. The car (2019 Chevy Malibu) was later found abandoned at the 200 block of 11th Street.

As officers were searching, they were advised of a red truck stolen from the 1200 block of A Avenue. The description of the person stealing matched Taylor who again fled after picking up an acquaintance later identified as Courtney Marea Smith (30). This happened near A Avenue and South 15th Street.

The chase continued on Highway 100 via South 22nd Street going on and off the roadways.

The driver led the pursuit going the wrong way on Collins Road near Lindale Mall. As the chase ended across the mall, officers spotted the two individuals leave the vehicle.

Taylor, who was armed with a stolen gun, tried to carjack an unknown victim in a nearby parking lot and fired the weapon.

After the failed carjacking, a foot chase began around 2 p.m. with occupants heading in opposite directions. This is when Taylor tried to carjack another vehicle and allegedly pointed the gun at the victim who was identified.

Taylor was arrested on Lindale Drive at 2:05 p.m. and Smith a few moments later at Lindale Mall. Both Taylor and Smith were sent to the Linn County Correctional Center. The gun was recovered as well.

Courtney Smith has been charged with Theft First, Interference with Official Acts, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. At this time, Christopher Taylor was jailed on the parole violation.

The investigation is currently on-going. Marion Police is asking the public's help in identifying the unknown victim. If you have any information, please call Marion Police at 319-377-1511.