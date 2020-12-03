TRACKING: More dry weather

Tonight: You can see the space station this evening. There are a few locations that might temporarily have some clouds around. Another quiet night on the way with a mostly clear sky and little to no wind from the west. Temperatures drop into the low and mid 20s with a normal low in the upper teens.

Friday: Above normal temperatures again with highs reaching the low and mid-40s. Sunshine dominates the sky with a light north breeze.

Friday Night: Not much change in the weather. The sky is mostly clear with low in the upper teens and low 20s.

Weekend: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy both days with highs near 40 and a light north wind. Normal highs this time of year are in the mid-30s.