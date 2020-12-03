TRACKING: Mild and dry weather pattern

Today: Our weather stays very quiet as we are under the influence of high pressure. There are some clouds that will be moving through eastern Iowa this morning, so at times there may be more clouds than sun. It does become mostly sunny this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s with a west/southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: A few clouds, otherwise mostly clear with low temperatures in the lower to middle 20s and a west wind 5-10 mph.

Friday: We end the work week with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will once again reach the lower 40s with a north/northwest wind 5-10 mph.

This Weekend into Early Next Week: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. The wind will be variable, and temperatures will be in the 40s.

Changes come later next week into next weekend.