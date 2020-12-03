TRACKING: 50s by next week? It’s possible

Today: Our quiet pattern of nice weather rolls on today. We will have to deal with a little more on and off cloud cover than yesterday with plenty periods of sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s with a southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies are expected but a few lingering/passing clouds will still be possible. Lows will be in the mid 20s, similar to this morning. Winds will be light from the west around 5 mph.

Friday: We will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 40s. Normal for this time of the year is the middle 30s. Winds will be northwesterly at 5 to 10 mph.

Weekend: Saturday should be mostly sunny with partly cloudy skies expected for Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with fairly light winds from the west and northwest.

Monday through Wednesday: The quiet and mild weather continues with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will push into the mid 40s at least for Tuesday and will be near 50 for Wednesday with lows warming as high as the low 30s.

End of the Week: Clouds look to return on Thursday with a chance for rain and possibly some snow by Friday or Saturday. Highs of course will cool into the 30s.