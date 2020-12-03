Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blair, Neb. 64, Harlan 60
Jesup 76, Oelwein 56
Johnson-Brock, Neb. 56, Sidney 44
Martensdale-St. Marys 79, Woodward-Granger 43
Mason City 53, New Hampton 49
South Hamilton, Jewell 67, Iowa Falls-Alden 51
Spencer 59, Harris-Lake Park 35
Spirit Lake 79, MOC-Floyd Valley 66
Stanton 65, Riverside, Oakland 58
Storm Lake 59, Denison-Schleswig 46
Treynor 64, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 50
Twin Cedars, Bussey 49, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 32
West Harrison, Mondamin 69, West Monona 60
Winterset 40, Creston 24
Woodbine 61, Missouri Valley 21
Woodbury Central, Moville 61, Hinton 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crestwood, Cresco vs. North Fayette Valley, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford 56, Murray 39
Denison-Schleswig 59, Storm Lake 27
East Marshall, LeGrand 50, Colfax-Mingo 42
Iowa Falls-Alden 49, South Hamilton, Jewell 22
MOC-Floyd Valley 57, Spirit Lake 29
Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Woodward-Granger 33
Montezuma 59, PCM, Monroe 38
North Fayette Valley 49, Crestwood, Cresco 36
Sidney 44, Johnson-Brock, Neb. 36
Sioux City, East 43, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 39
Spencer 79, Harris-Lake Park 5
Stanton 64, Riverside, Oakland 20
Sumner-Fredericksburg 57, Oelwein 20
Twin Cedars, Bussey 59, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 10
Vinton-Shellsburg 57, Union Community, LaPorte City 39
West Monona 85, West Harrison, Mondamin 34
Woodbine 53, Missouri Valley 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Waukon vs. MFL-Mar-Mac, ppd.
___
