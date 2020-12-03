Three Dubuque bars receive formal complaints over not following COVID-19 guidelines

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Three Dubuque bars have received formal complaints from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division over alleged violations of Governor Kim Reynolds' emergency public health disaster proclamation.

The Iowa ABD says Mason Dixon Saloon, 1st & Main and Main Street Social failed to comply with the proclamation by failing to ensure at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone; failing to limit patrons from congregating together closer than six feet; and/or failing to ensure that all patrons were seated at a table, booth or bar while consuming their beverages.

Mason Dixon Saloon settled and agreed to pay a $1,000 fine. By settling, Mason Dixon Saloon doesn't admit any wrongdoing or guilt, but also doesn't contest the allegations. The complaints against 1st & Main and Main Street Social have not yet been settled.

The Iowa ABD says licensed establishments in violation of Governor Reynolds' proclamation will be held accountable and risk a fine, suspension or revocation of its liquor license.

The full complaint again 1st & Main can be found here:

The full complaint against Mason Dixon Saloon can be found here:

Mason Dixon Saloon's settlement can be found here:

All hearing complaints and settlement agreements can be found by clicking here.