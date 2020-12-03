Supreme Court again asked to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Fresh off another rejection in Pennsylvania’s courts, Republicans are again asking the U.S. Supreme Court to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state. The state’s lawyers say fatal flaws in the original case mean justices are highly unlikely to grant it. Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and the other plaintiffs on Thursday asked the high court to prevent the state from certifying any contests from the Nov. 3 election, and undo any certifications already made, such as Biden’s victory, while its lawsuit is considered. They maintain that Pennsylvania’s expansive vote-by-mail law is unconstitutional. Most mail-in ballots were submitted by Democrats. Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court threw out the case Saturday.