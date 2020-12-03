Santa is still bringing joy to families despite the pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Santa Claus is still making his public appearances at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids despite the COVID-19. Many other places where Santa would normally visit, have decided not to host him this year.

“This is an uncertain time and we already had to change so much as how we do things. We really wanted to still offer this. It might look a little different, but we wanted the tradition to still be there," Lindale Mall Marketing Director Jill Gerken said.

Children will not be able to sit on Santa's lap this year, but will still be able to let him know what they want for Christmas and take pictures with him from a distance.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged when visiting Santa at the mall. Advance registration is also recommended, to control how many people visit him and wait in line.

Advance registration can be done online here.

“The kids have been super happy they still wave to him, they still get to tell him what they want for Christmas and he still talks to them a lot so they still are able to get that interaction and they seem to still have a great time,” Gerken said.

Walk-up visits can still be made, if space allows.

Santa will be on site to visit with families from 11:00AM - 8:00PM Monday-Saturdays, and 11:00AM - 7:00PM on Sundays until December 24.

Live virtual visits with Santa is also an option families can take. Video calls and other digital experiences can be found at this link.

Lindale Mall also have a Community Tree Festival as another way to celebrate the holidays by walking through the decorated Christmas trees in the food court.