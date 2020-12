CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A family of four is displaced after an unintentional chimney fire, according to officials.

Fire officials were dispatched to the 1500 block of Havenwood Ct NE at 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crews found heavy fire near the chimney and had it under control in about 10 minutes.

The home has moderate damage to the chimney, first floor and basement.

The two adults and two children did not require medical treatment.