No. 12 Cyclones play for outright Big 12 title against W. Va

No. 12 Iowa State has clinched at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title and can finish off its run to the conference championship game when it hosts West Virginia. The Mountaineers can clinch a winning record in conference play after going 3-9 in 2019. The key matchup pits Iowa State’s Brock Purdy against the West Virginia defense. Purdy threw for 312 yards against Texas while leading the Cyclones’ comeback in the second half. The Mountaineers’ defense will be the toughest he’s faced. It’s No. 1 nationally in pass defense and No. 4 in total defense.