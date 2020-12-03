Late French ex-president Giscard helped reshape Europe

PARIS (AP) — Tributes have poured in from France and around Europe a day after former French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing’s death. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday in a tweet via her spokesman that “France has lost a statesman, Germany a friend and all of us a great European.” After serving as French president for a single term from 1974-81, Giscard refashioned himself as elder statesman for a united Europe. French President Emmanuel Macron praised Giscard’s achievements at home and abroad of the man whose “seven-year term transformed France.” Giscard died Wednesday of complications from COVID-19 at age 94.