Judge finds probable cause in Kyle Rittenhouse case

KENOSHA, Wis. (WAOW)— A judge ruled there’s enough evidence to move forward in the case against Kyle Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse is accused of fatally shooting two people and injuring another during protests in Kenosha.

The attorney for the 17-year-old from Illinois wanted two charges against him dropped. The judge denied that motion.

Rittenhouse faces several charges including first degree intentional homicide. His attorney has argued self defense.

Thursday, a judge ruled there’s probably cause that Rittenhouse committed a felony and ordered the cause bound over for trial.

His arraignment is scheduled for January 5 at 1 pm, Rittenhouse did not enter a plea deal.

Rittenhouse is currently out on bond.