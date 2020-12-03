Iowa unemployment claims drop after increasing for several weeks

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- After several weeks of seeing new unemployment numbers rise across the state, Iowa saw a large decrease in new unemployment claims last week.

Iowa Workfroce Development reports 5,593 new claims were filed between Nov. 22-28, down from the previous week's adjusted number of 8,930. That's a decrease of 3,337 new claims, the largest single week decline since May.

The number of continuing claims also dropped from 36,802 to 34,178, a decrease of 2,624. A little more than 53% of those who filed claims last week said their claims were not COVID-19 related.

The following industries had the most claims:

Construction (1,273)

Manufacturing (983)

Industry Not Available - Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (554)

Accommodation & Food Services (455)

Health Care & Social Assistance (406)

For more details on the latest unemployment numbers, click here.