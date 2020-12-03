Iowa health care workers, nursing homes to get 1st vaccines

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Health care workers and residents and staff at nursing homes are expected to be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines in Iowa later this month, state officials said Thursday. Iowa expects to receive 172,000 doses of vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna over the next month, assuming they receive emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Iowa will use a portion of its initial allocation for health care workers, storing the vaccines at six health care sites across the state. The state will reserve the rest for a federal program that will use pharmacies to vaccinate residents and employees at skilled nursing facilities across the state.