Iowa DNR finds water quality issues at over 60% of sites in recent study

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources released a report this week showing 750 water quality issues along Iowa's rivers, streams and lakes.

The DNR assessed 1,300 segments of different bodies of water, using established collection points and new ones where an issue was expected.

In total, 61% of river and stream segments had impairments and 67% of lake and reservoir segments had impairments.

Every inch of a waterbody has a specific "use" or function --it might be swimming, fishing, or supporting an insect population. An "impaired" segment was one that could not meet its intended use.

"This is a red flag," Johnson County Supervisor Lisa Green-Douglass said.

Green-Douglass says waterways are regulated by the state, so there's not much she can do, but the county board makes it a legislative priority every year to ask for more local control.

"We're charged with the health, welfare and wellbeing of the people of our county. That would include the air we breathe and the water we drink," Green-Douglass said.

After an impairment is recorded, the DNR will do a Total Maximum Daily Load study, called a TMDL. These reports look at how much runoff or sewage a body of water can take without consequences.

The department did a TMDL for the Iowa River Basin in 2017 and said pesticides and manure from farming were making a negative impact.

Green-Douglass and the county board tried to curb some of this in 2019 by restricting how farmers apply for agricultural exemptions. The intent was to have less concentrated animal feeding operations like hog farming.

The county was forced to take the teeth out of this regulation, called the Unified Development Ordinance, after extreme pushback from local farmers.

"It gets very emotionally-charged," Green-Douglass said.

She believes we need more education for farmers, people living alongside them rurally, and county officials on environmentally-conscious farming.

The Sierra Club Iowa Chapter said Iowa has a, "water quality crisis."

"Iowa DNR does not have the capacity to analyze every waterbody but as they continue to test more waterbodies, the percentage of impairments continues to stay the same or increase - indicating that Iowa has a major water quality crisis." Sierra Club Iowa Chapter

A spokesperson for the DNR said the new report shows much work needs to be done but did not call it a crisis. The department says a majority of sites declared "impaired" are still very usable.

"Those are still very high quality streams. They just quite don't meet all of their use supports," Roger Bruner said, a water quality supervisor for the DNR.

The DNR releases these reports every two years but the data was collected over a much longer period. Data released Tuesday was collected between 2014 and 2018.