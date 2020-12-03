IDOT plans to plant trees, paint line to address ‘wrong-way drivers’ at US 20 ramp

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) ----- The Iowa Department of Transportation put forth plans to address 'wrong-way drivers' at U.S. Highway 20.

Police have tallied over 130 motorists driving the wrong way down the ramp in Dyersville this year. Erring drivers confuse this off-ramp for an on-ramp and head into one-way traffic.

IDOT say they have a fix in the works.

The Department have interviewed drivers who made the mistake. All of these told IDOT they turned there because it quote "felt natural."

IDOT told KWWL Thursday: "Most everyone agrees the problem is with the sight line of seeing businesses on Field of Dreams AND NOT seeing the correct location to turn. We are looking to paint a slip dash line yet this year and tree plantings to screen the area for the future."